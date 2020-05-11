ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sapiens International worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.57 on Monday. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

