ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,854,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.79. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

