ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,890.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 230,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBC. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBC opened at $27.48 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.