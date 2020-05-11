ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $901,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of CWT opened at $45.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

