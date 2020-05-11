ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after buying an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,372,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,617 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,184 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.