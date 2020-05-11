ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,807 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.91 on Monday. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

