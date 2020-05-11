ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of NBIX opened at $109.40 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

