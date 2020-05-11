ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXRH opened at $47.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

