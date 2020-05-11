ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kura Oncology worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of KURA opened at $14.85 on Monday. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $674.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

