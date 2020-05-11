ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $45.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

