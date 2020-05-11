ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 288,507 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,507 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPRT stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

