ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,749 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Woodmark worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $91.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.