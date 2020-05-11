ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Adient as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adient by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

