ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

SFM opened at $25.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

