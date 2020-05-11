Close Asset Management Ltd Has $177.07 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 15.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $177,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $185.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

