Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.01). Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

NYSE CFX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

