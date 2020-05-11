Columbus Macro LLC Sells 13,431 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 476,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

