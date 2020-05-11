Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTTAY. Citigroup lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Continental stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

