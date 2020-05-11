Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $304.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.47. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

