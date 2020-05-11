Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

