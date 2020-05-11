Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

