Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 11,365 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

