Cream Hits Market Cap of $21,349.01 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market cap of $21,349.01 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00805831 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00037773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027773 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00263835 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00149424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.