Creative Planning Acquires 942 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

PSX stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

