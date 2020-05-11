Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

