Creative Planning Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Creative Planning cut its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,638,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

