Creative Planning Has $5.53 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 64,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $156.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $175.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

