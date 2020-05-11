Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $69.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock worth $7,048,905. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

