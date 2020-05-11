Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 382,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 67,261 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $128.23 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

