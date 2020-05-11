Creative Planning Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

