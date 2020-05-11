Credit Suisse Group Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $127.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $101.37 on Monday. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

