Credit Suisse Group Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $73.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.19.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

