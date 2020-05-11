Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $145.77 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 193.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294,858 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $145,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,137 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

