Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 224.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,263 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $82,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

