Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.