Curo Group Holdings Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CURO)

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Curo Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Curo Group to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The company has a market cap of $287.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.70. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CURO shares. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roger W. Dean purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580. 44.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

