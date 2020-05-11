Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.68. 106,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

