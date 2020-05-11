Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Facebook by 13.2% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 227,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,412. The stock has a market cap of $605.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $194.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

