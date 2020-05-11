DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

