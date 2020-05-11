DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,321.65. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

