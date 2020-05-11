Deutsche Bank Cuts Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $4.75

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $6.25 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of OCSL opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $601.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 660,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 329,075 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,373,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 251,553 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 566,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

