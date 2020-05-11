DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $405.50 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.63 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 255.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average is $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $514,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $28,231,981. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

