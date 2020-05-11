DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.35 ($19.01).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €11.78 ($13.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $971.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.44 and its 200 day moving average is €13.86.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

