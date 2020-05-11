Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Nomura Instinet

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Nomura Instinet from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NYSE DKS opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

