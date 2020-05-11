DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $43,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,193,000 after buying an additional 227,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $145.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.