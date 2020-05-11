DMarket (DMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $7.99 million and $1.75 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.02072264 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00170602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

