eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $165.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $116.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 6.79. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

