Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00014898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, LBank and CoinEgg. Elastos has a total market cap of $24.28 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.02072264 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00170602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, BCEX, Huobi, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

