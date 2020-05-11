Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY20 guidance to $5.45-5.75 EPS.

NYSE ETR opened at $95.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

