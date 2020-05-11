Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 169.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,005 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

